Rodrigo Pacheco welcomes Lula and Alckmin at lunch at the Senate’s official residence | Elections 2022

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), received this Wednesday (13) the PT’s pre-candidate for the presidency, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, for lunch at the Official Residence of the Senate, in Brasília.

The ex-president’s adviser did not disclose the agenda of the meeting, which also included the presence of the pre-candidate for vice president on Lula’s ticket, the ex-governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin.

According to the PT leader in the Senate, Paulo Rocha (PA), one of the organizers of the meeting, the intention is for an “institutional conversation” between Pacheco and Lula.The PT bench in the Senate had been working since April to schedule the meeting.

Upon leaving the meeting, Paulo Rocha highlighted that Lula “insisted” during lunch on the need to guarantee the full functioning of the institutions and the electoral process.

“It was more around Lula’s concerns. Lula raised concerns about the electoral process, but also about the functioning of institutions, such as the Armed Forces, the Supreme Court, the Senate. Lula insisted a lot on this, on the functioning of institutions,” he said.

According to him, Pacheco committed himself to “make the elections work with due democratic process”.

Senate Minority Leader Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) stated that Pacheco has evaluated measures to prevent cases of political violence from growing during the electoral process and that narratives about “pseudo-fraud in elections” do not thrive.

Rodrigo Pacheco has not yet announced which candidate he will support in the presidential race in October. He even appeared as a PSD pre-candidate for the presidency, but withdrew from the candidacy. The party, led by Gilberto Kassab, must release members to declare support.

In Pacheco’s electoral stronghold, the PSD closed an alliance with the PT around the candidacy of the former mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil, for the government of Minas Gerais.

According to Jean Paul Prates, Lula and Pacheco did not address regional alliances and disputes.

When announcing the meeting last Monday (11), Pacheco classified the agenda as something “natural”.

“Any former president of the Republic who wants to meet with the president of the Senate, it is my obligation to receive. So I think it’s very natural. I will welcome any bench that wants to have this meeting with the Senate Presidency,” he said.

1 of 1 Lula, Rodrigo Pacheco, and parliamentarians after meeting at the Senate’s official residence — Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/ Lula pre-campaign advisory Lula, Rodrigo Pacheco, and parliamentarians after meeting at the official residence of the Senate — Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/ Lula pre-campaign advisory

The meeting with the president of the Senate is part of a series of meetings between Lula and politicians and authorities.

Earlier this month, he met in São Paulo with the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

The meeting with Lula led President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), second in polls of voting intentions, behind the former president, to cancel a previously scheduled appointment with the Portuguese president.

Mobilization of parliamentarians

In Brasilia since Monday night, the former president has been receiving, at the hotel where he is staying, congressmen who are part of the arc of alliances in his campaign for the presidency.

This Wednesday, Lula participated in a meeting with about one hundred deputies and senators in an auditorium in the center of the capital. He spoke briefly and posed for photos with congressmen.

According to the participants, the former president again asked them not to give in to provocations from opponents. The tone is the same adopted by the political council of the Lula and Alckmin campaign last Monday, the day after the assassination of a PT treasurer in Foz do Iguaçu by a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula also said that if elected, he will need a broad base of aligned congressmen to govern.

A few days away from the party conventions that will define the candidates in the 2022 elections, the former president has also received parliamentarians in search of support in regional disputes.

One of them, federal deputy Neri Geller (PP-MT), was at the general meeting between PT members and at a closed meeting with Lula last Tuesday (12).

He seeks support from Lula and the parties that make up the support base of the campaign to run for the Senate for the state of Mato Grosso.

Another who tries to articulate Lula’s support is Senator Dário Berger (PSB-SC). He participated in the lunch between the former president and Pacheco. In Santa Catarina, Berger tries to make the PT’s support possible in the dispute for the state government. The PT, however, supports former federal deputy Décio Lima.