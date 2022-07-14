Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Yevgueni Balitski, head of the Military-Civil Administration of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia province, which is controlled by Russia, on Tuesday denounced an attack by Kiev troops on the city of Energodar, near the nuclear plant that was seized by the forces of Moscow.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue today with the mass bombing of the city of Energodar. Four attacks have been recorded from Ukraine. Civilian infrastructure targets and residential areas are subject to bombing”, said the regional leader, in a message posted on Telegram.

Balitski explained that the explosions took place “very close to the facilities of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which represents a threat”.

The province’s head of Military-Civil Administration condemned the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which, he said, “jeopardize not only Ukraine, but the whole of Europe, if the accident directly affects the engineering or other infrastructure of the nuclear power plant.” “.

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is located in Zaporizhzhia, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (OIEA) is constantly concerned, which has asked to inspect it on several occasions.

Balitski said that, so far, there is no information about victims.

The regional leader also assured that the attacks are carried out with artillery and with drones, from the other side of the Dnieper River.