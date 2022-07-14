Russia says it cannot guarantee Nord Stream 1 will work

The pipeline has been shut down since Monday (13.Jul) for an annual maintenance of 10 days



Gazprom, the Russian state gas company, said it was not possible to ensure the operation of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, one of the main gas pipelines that brings energy to Europe.

In a statement released this Wednesday (July 13, 2022), the company said it is unable to remove a turbine sent to Canada.

“Gazprom does not have a single document that allows Siemens to withdraw the gas turbine engine from Canada,” said the company. “Under these circumstances, it is not possible to draw an objective conclusion on the development of the situation with the assurance of the safe operation of Portovaya CS, which is a critical facility for the Nord Stream gas pipeline.”

The pipeline has been shut down since Monday (11.Jul) for an annual maintenance of 10 days. The possibility that the shutdown will be extended raises concerns among European leaders.

The pipeline transports 55 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea.

Russian gas accounts for 55% of Germany’s natural gas supply — as well as being essential for the production of automobiles, steel and plastics. Per year, the country consumes 100 bcm.

European officials cited the possibility that Russia could extend maintenance to further restrict gas inventories. As the European winter approaches, the greater the concern about the energy supply.