Samuel Venâncio brings details about the possible arrival of Ricardo Goulart to Cruzeiro

Abhishek Pratap

Ricardo Goulart has been out of contract since terminating his contract with Santos at the end of last week.

Ricardo Goulart celebrates a goal with the Cruzeiro shirt (Photo: Getty Images)
Since last Saturday (9), the midfielder’s name Ricardo Goulart entered the agenda of some Brazilian football clubs. He terminated his contract with Santos, ending a spell of about seven months at the club in Baixada Santista. Naturally, the cruise appears among those interested, due to the fact that the player was two-time Brazilian champion between 2013 and 2014.

Reporter Samuel Venâncio, on his YouTube channel, informs that there are no advanced conversations between Cruzeiro and Ricardo Goulart, just a consultation to understand the athlete’s conditions. Raposa seeks a more detailed assessment of the physical issue, since he had been acting little under the command of Fabián Bustos at Santos.

Goulart has already played the minimum of seven games in the Brasileirão for a team and, therefore, will not be able to reinforce any Serie A club. . With the blue shirt, Goulart played 99 matches and scored 34 goals.

Bahia also has a “trump card” to close with Ricardo Goulart

The player’s manager, Paulo Pitombeira, has played an important role in the process of acquiring Bahia by Grupo City, a conglomerate of teams that own clubs such as Manchester City and New York City, for example.

