Santos announces Newton Drummond as new football executive

On Wednesday afternoon, the saints announced on its official website the arrival of the new Executive Football Manager. This is Newton Drummond, who went through clubs like coritiba, Chapecoense, Vasco, Victory and International.

Newton has an 18-year career as a manager and won a total of 15 titles. Among them, two Liberators (2006 and 2010), a Club World Cup (2006) and a Copa Sudamericana (2008) – All with Colorado. Cartola’s last job, in turn, was at Coxa, when he left at the end of last year.

Now, Peixe’s focus is on the search for a new coach. According to president Andres Rueda, the club prioritized agreeing with a new executive before going after a commander.

Departures in Santos

The professional arrives for the vacancy left by Edu Dracena, who resigned after the elimination of Santos to Deportivo Táchira-VEN in the round of 16 of the South American Championship, on penalties, in Vila Belmiro.

In addition to the former player, the early decline in continental competition culminated in the technician’s dismissal Argentine Fabián Bustos, who joined the club in February this year.

Another to leave the Baixada team was attacking midfielder Ricardo Goulart. Last Tuesday, the 31-year-old settled his termination with the Fish after six months. In this period, he played in 30 matches, scored four goals and provided three assists.

Newton Drummond is Santos FC’s new football executive! The professional hit the link with the club this Wednesday. Welcome Newton! Get on top of them! ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/iL6xyQJMDn — Santos FC (@SantosFC) July 13, 2022

Leave your comment