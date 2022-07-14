Santos’ new executive will lead the search for a coach and has already spoken of a foreign “fad” | saints

Although the club has not traced an ideal profile, Drummond has already spoken in a recent interview about a “fad” that Brazilians would have adopted when hiring foreign coaches. From 2020 until today, Santos has had three: Jesualdo Ferreira (Portuguese), and Ariel Holan and Fabián Bustos from Argentina.

– I think it’s a bit of a fad. We have the example of Internacional, which brought in Miguel Ángel Ramírez and was not successful. We have, of course, the case of Jorge Jesus, Vojvoda, which is perhaps the biggest highlight for me. Because it took a “common” team, in the sense of not having any outstanding player, but it is a team that plays, a very well-armed and articulated team. I think it’s a bit of a fad – said Drummond, in an interview with ESPN at the end of last year, shortly after his last job, in Coritiba.

+ New coach: five names that fit Santos

– I think it’s a bit of a disappointment, too, with Brazilians, who ask for a lot and deliver little, without generalizing. Then, Jorge Jesus, Abel worked, so let’s look for foreigners. (…) Last year, Internacional brought in Abel Braga and was runner-up with an “ordinary” team, too, it just wasn’t champion, in my opinion, due to a refereeing error. So I think we have to look carefully at foreign technicians. I think the look has to be broadened, as is being done, but with discretion – he added.

1 of 1 Newton Drummond, Santos’ new football executive — Photo: Santos FC Newton Drummond, Santos’ new football executive — Photo: Santos FC

At Coxa, Drummond worked with the Paraguayan Gustavo Morinigo, a key player in the team’s access to Serie A last year, but who was already at the club before the manager’s arrival.

Newton Drummond, also known in football by the nickname Chumbinho, gained notoriety at Inter. As executive director, he collected titles at the Rio Grande do Sul club, including two Libertadores (2006 and 2010), a Club World Cup (2006) and a Sudamericana (2008).

In Colorado, his role was more linked to the management of the club than to the formation of the squad, for example. He was the one who streamlined signings, but participated less in choosing the names, which were especially up to the presidency and the football board. He was a daily presence in the locker room.

Who could coach Santos? Ge makes list of options and debates names

Drummond’s first spell as an Inter executive was from 2002 to 2011. Afterwards, he went to Vitória and from there he returned to Inter for another experience in the position, between 2013 and 2014. Then he had another spell at the club in the straight final of the 2016 Brasileirão, in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid relegation to Série B.

In Colorado, the manager only worked with a foreign coach, the Uruguayan Jorge Fossatti, and had in his time names like Guto Ferreira, Celso Roth, Muricy Ramalho, Abel Braga and Tite.