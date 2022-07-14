Santos vs Corinthians: eight fans are detained after invasion and aggression against Cássio in Vila | saints

Jean Pierre Gonçalves Lima, referee in Santos’ 1-0 victory against Corinthians, in Vila Belmiro, for the eighth final of the Copa do Brasil, reported in the summary that Peixe fans threw bombs on the lawn, cited the aggression against goalkeeper Cássio after the end of the game and reported that seven fans were arrested.

In an update, the Military Police told the ge that eight fans were arrested.

Fan invades field to attack Cassio

In his text, the referee first cites the episodes that preceded the invasion and aggression: “

“I inform you that the match was stopped at 39 minutes of the second half due to the use of flags by the fans of the saints, I also inform you that bombs were thrown into the field, exploding in the penalty area where it was defended by the Corinthians team, for this reason, the match was stopped for 4 minutes. At the end of the match, bombs were thrown back into the field of play, where the goal defended by the Corinthians team was located, and there was even the invasion of the field by Santos fans”, reported the referee.

From there, Jean Pierre cites the aggression against Cássio and the episodes that followed:

“One of these fans managed to attack the Corinthians athlete, Mr Cássio Ramos, number 12, with a kick to his leg. The intervention of the Military Police was necessary. The Corinthians team had to leave the field in a hurry. The refereeing team was unable to visualize other aggressions. It was informed by the match delegate, Mr. Wilson Roberto Santoro, that seven fans who invaded the field were arrested and sent to Jecrim, but until the closing of this summary, no police record number was informed.“, he wrote.

Santos can be punished in the STJD for the bombs, the invasions and the aggression against Cássio.

Corinthians players run to the locker rooms after Santos fans invade the field

See more photos of the mess:

