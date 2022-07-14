Saúde do ES opens competition with 621 vacancies for various areas with salaries ranging from R$1,400 to R$7,600

The State Government, through the State Foundation for Innovation in Health (Inova Capixaba), announced the opening of a public tender for immediate hiring and the formation of a professional reserve register. There are vacancies for different sectors and candidates at fundamental, medium, technical and higher levels can apply. Whoever is approved, will work at the Central State Hospital, in Vitória.

The public notice (available at the end of the text) was published this Thursday (14), in the Official State Gazette. In all, there are 621 vacancies in the assistance, administrative, operational and hospital areas. Registration will open this Friday (15), through the website of the event’s organizing bank, the Brazilian Institute for Executive Support and Development (IBADE).

Interested applicants will need to pay an application fee, which varies by educational level. For those who want to apply for basic level positions, the amount charged is R$ 30. For the intermediate/technical level, the fee is R$ 57.75. As for the higher level, R$ 71.40.

The registration website can be accessed by clicking here, however, it is important to note that registration will only be officially open this Friday. According to Inova, the contest will be held in two stages: 1st of objective evidence, for all positions, of qualifying and eliminatory nature; and 2nd stage of qualification test, for all positions, of qualifying nature.

A single candidate may apply for more than one position. If this is the case, it will be necessary for the interested party to fill in the form for each of the desired positions and pay the values ​​of each option.

The objective test will be held in two days, on October 9 and 16, 2022.

See the positions and salaries offered:

Warehouse Assistant – Salary: BRL 1,780.80

Administrative Assistant – Salary: BRL 2,169.82

Assistance Area Administrative Assistant (44 Hours) – Salary: BRL 2,169.82

Administrative Assistant of Assistance Area (36 Hours) – Salary: R$ 1,775.31

Butlers (44 Hours) – Salary: BRL 1,780.80

Butlers (36 Hours) – Salary: BRL 1,457.01

Occupational Safety Technician – Salary: BRL 3,060.22

Nutrition Technician – Salary: BRL 1,724.13

First Aid Nursing Technician – Urgency and Emergency – (44 Hours) – Salary: R$2,107.28

First Aid Nursing Technician – Urgency and Emergency (36 Hours) – Salary: R$1,724.13

Surgical and Hemodynamics Nursing Technician (44 Hours) – Salary: R$2,107.28

Surgical and Hemodynamics Nursing Technician (36 Hours) – Salary: R$1,724.13

ICU Nursing Technician (44 Hours) – Salary: BRL 2,107.28

ICU Nursing Technician (36 Hours) – Salary: BRL 1,724.13

Nursing Technician of Inpatient Unit in Medical and Surgical Clinic (44 Hours) – Salary: R$2,107.28

Nursing Technician of the Medical and Surgical Inpatient Unit (36 Hours) – Salary: R$1,724.13

Payroll Analyst – Salary: BRL 3,060.22

Personnel Development Analyst – Salary: BRL 3,060.22

Administrative Procurement Analyst – Salary: BRL 3,060.22

Financial Accounting Analyst – Salary: BRL 3,060.22

Administrative Analyst – Administration – Salary: R$3,060.22

Communication Analyst – Salary: BRL 3,060.22

Social Worker – Salary: BRL 2,849.28

Psychologist – Salary: BRL 4,179.58

Work Safety Engineer – Salary: BRL 4,399.00

Pharmacist (44 Hours) – Salary: BRL 4,179.58

Pharmacist (36 Hours) – Salary: BRL 3,419.66

Speech therapist – Salary: BRL 2,849.28

Physiotherapist – Salary: BRL 2,849.28

Nutritionist Production – Salary: BRL 4,179.58

Clinical Nutritionist (44 Hours) – Salary: BRL 4,179.58

Clinical Nutritionist (36 Hours) – Salary: BRL 3,419.66

Occupational Nurse (Sesmt) – Salary: BRL 4,179.58

Urgent and Emergency Nurse – Salary: BRL 2,849.28

Surgical Center Nurse (44 Hours) – Salary: BRL 4,179.58

Surgical Center Nurse (30 Hours) – Salary: BRL 2,849.28

Quality Nurse – Salary: BRL 4,179.58

ICU Nurse (44 Hours) – Salary: BRL 4,179.58

ICU Nurse (30 Hours) – Salary: BRL 2,849.28

NIR Nurse (Internal Regulation Core) – Salary: BRL 2,849.28

Nurse in the Inpatient Unit of a Medical and Surgical Clinic (44 hours) – Salary: R$4,179.58

Inpatient Unit Nurse in Medical and Surgical Clinic (30 Hours) – Salary: R$2,849.28

Nurse at the Patient Safety Center – Salary: BRL 4,179.58

Teaching and Research Analyst – Salary: BRL 3,060.22

Quality Management Analyst – Salary: BRL 3,060.22

Education and Research Nurse – Salary: BRL 4,179.58

Regulation Physician – Salary: R$7,632.00

Occupational Physician – Salary: R$7,632.00

See the full announcement:

complete public notice

