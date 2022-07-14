Saudi Arabia club offers Cristiano Ronaldo a salary of R$ 678 million a year

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future remains open at Manchester United. The Portuguese has not yet appeared at the club for the pre-season and his departure has been constantly speculated in the European press. Now, ‘CNN Portugal’ and ‘TVI’ claim that a Saudi Arabian club would have made a billion-dollar proposal to the player.

The information shows that a team – which was not revealed – would have offered 30 million euros (R$ 160 million) to Manchester United to sign the Portuguese star, in addition to planning to spend 20 million euros (R$ 108 million) in commissions.

You can watch ALL Champions League games LIVE on HBO MAX! Click here and subscribe!

The most shocking amounts, however, would be the salaries paid to Cristiano Ronaldo: 250 million euros (R$ 1.3 billion) for two seasons, which would mean that CR7 would receive R$ 678 million each year at the Saudi club.

It’s hard to imagine Cristiano accepting to play in the Arab World, since his main motivation for leaving United, according to the European press, would be the search to play in the Champions League again.