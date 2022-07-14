Scientists Warn New Omicron Variant Is Super Contagious

Nicknamed Centaurus, the new subvariant of Omicron BA.2.75, recently discovered in India, is being blamed for a new wave of Covid-19 infections. In India alone, it already represents 20% of cases of the disease.

Analyzes of the new strain are still in progress, but everything suggests that it is super contagious. Now it remains to be seen whether it has a greater ability to escape the protection of vaccines and whether it can cause a more serious disease.

Credit: Naeblys/IstockNicknamed Centaurus, new variant of Ômicron is super contagious

Virologist from the Department of Infectious Diseases at Imperial College London, Tom Peacock, reported that this new subvariant has 45 mutations common with BA.5 and 15 particular ones.

The main concern, according to experts, is that some of the mutations found in this new strain are in areas that are related to the spike protein – responsible for entry into cells.

Experts say the new variant may allow the virus to attach itself to cells more efficiently.

For Tom Peacock, Centaurus is a “probably second-generation variant, with apparent rapid growth and wide geographic spread”.

Credit: Mseidelch/istockWHO monitors new subvariant

WHO on alert

The World Health Organization (WHO) is monitoring the new subvariant to see how it evolves.

According to WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan, Centaurus has been confirmed in about 10 other countries besides India.

“At any time, if a virus emerges that looks very different from a previous one, enough to be called a separate variant of concern, the committee will do so,” the scientist said in a video posted on WHO Twitter.

.@doctorsoumya explains what we know about the emergence of a potential Omicron sub-variant [referred as BA.2.75] ⬇️#COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/Eoinq7hEux — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) July 5, 2022

Symptoms

As for the symptoms observed so far, they would be similar to those caused by the Ômicron lineage. Among the most common are fever, fatigue, headache and cough. However, in the last subvariants of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5, some different signs were detected, such as diarrhea, vomiting and acute sore throat.