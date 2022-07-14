Scorching heat wave triggers forest fires in Portugal | World

More than 20 forest fires spread across Portugal on Wednesday (13), threatening cities and disrupting tourism amid a heat wave with temperatures above 40ºC. (See more photos at the end of this report)
In the southern Algarve region, popular with tourists, authorities blocked access to the luxury resort Quinta do Lago as thick clouds of smoke poured into the region.
“The fire is entering an urban area, with a lot of dry vegetation that, with small sparks, quickly becomes a secondary fire. We are concerned and that is what we are telling people,” said Richard Marques, a civil protection officer for the region.
In the central district of Leiria, north of Lisbon, where temperatures reached 45°C, authorities blocked one of the main highways. Flames and smoke could be seen on both sides of the road as helicopters and aircraft sprayed water to try to contain the fire.
More than 2 thousand firefighters, with the support of 28 aircraft, fight a total of 24 forest fires in Portugal.
Almost the entire continent of Portugal was on red alert for extreme heat conditions, with the highest temperatures in the central districts of Santarém and Leiria, the meteorological institute IPMA reported. The record temperature ever recorded in the country was in 2003, when it reached 47.3ºC.
See below photos of forest fires in Portugal:
Forest fire hits the region of Santarém district, Portugal — Photo: REUTERS/Rodrigo Antunes
People are evacuated from Leiria, Portugal, because of the forest fire that hits the region — Photo: REUTERS/Rodrigo Antunes
