Sebrae offers more than 280 free courses; see how to participate

The Brazilian Support Service for Micro and Small Enterprises (Sebrae) is offering more than 280 free courses carried out completely remotely via the internet. Registration is now released. Selected candidates must complete their studies within the deadline. foreseen for completion. Check out how to sign up for one of them.

The courses have a variable workload. The duration ranges from 3h to 120h. The current offer is classes in different areas, such as games, webinarentrepreneurship, finance, law and more.

Sebrae free courses

Sebrae’s proposal is to allow students to learn whenever and wherever they want. That’s why the offer is online. The commitment of each student is to complete the training within the established deadline.

It is important to choose one of the free Sebrae courses that have the most sense with the profile of each person. A curious fact is that students must indicate during registration if they want to open a business or if they already have a company.

For those who are in doubt about which way to go, the company also listed the Top 10 EAD. These are the most accessed courses so far in 2022.

When choosing, the student can check for whom the training is intended, as well as the full workload and the purpose of that training.

And there’s more! According to the training agent, all courses have certificate with authenticity verification. All 100% free. Upon completion of the course, the certificate is issued within 1 hour and delivered to the student via WhatsApp registered during registration. Practical, right? To participate, simply access the Sebrae website and click on “courses”.

Below are some of the most popular ones currently: