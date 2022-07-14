Secretariat says there is no shortage of medicines and cases are punctual in the public network

Entities warn of lack of medicines throughout Brazil, due to increase in international prices

Health unit pharmacy in Tiradentes neighborhood, in a photo taken in March of this year. (Photo: Marcos Maluf/Arquivo)

According to Sesau (Municipal Health Department), the Capital has about 90% of the stock of medicines in the municipal health network supplied. Yesterday (13), the Campo Grande News questioned the ministry about a possible deficit, due to international effects on the price of pharmaceutical ingredients.

Even so, the municipality admits that there are “punctual shortages”, caused by the unavailability of the product, stagnation in the purchase process due to requests for price realignment, in addition to the non-compliance with the delivery deadline by the supplier, which motivates ” frequent lawsuits” filed against these companies, according to Sesau.

The objective, in these cases, is to “guarantee the supply of the drug and avoid a discontinuity in the treatment and assistance of the population”.

shortage – In a report published by the newspaper O Globo, both the Ministry of Health and Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) admit the possibility of a shortage of medicines in the market, impacting public and private networks.

Research by the CN-Saúde (National Confederation of Health) reveals that, in the country, there is a lack of serum, injectable dipyrone, drugs for treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, contrast agents used in radiological exams, medicines for asthma, bronchitis and emphysema, and even antibiotics in of health.

Yesterday, the president of the CRF (Regional Council of Pharmacy) of Mato Grosso do Sul, Flávio Shinzato, warned of the lack of medicines in the state, demanding interventions from the government to solve the problem.

The council is attentive to these details and has warned public bodies for some time that there must be emergency policies to face this situation, which depends exclusively on our rulers,” said Shinzato.

According to him, the crisis that started during the pandemic is getting worse and worse due to the high demand in cases of respiratory syndromes, the winter, the lack of raw materials, the war in Ukraine and the return of elective surgeries that were previously suspended. in the SUS (Unified Health System).

“This is a logistical lag, where the country does not act in the production of its medicines, all this is prolonged and prices are increasing and even making it difficult for the public system to acquire these products. Private individuals are also going through this, but the public suffer a lot more.”

As determined by Campo Grande News, so far, managers of health centers do not report total shortages of medicines in the public network. However, entrepreneurs in the pharmaceutical sector report missing basic medicines such as dipyrone or infantile novalgina, for example, due to the winter period.