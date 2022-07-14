see if you are at risk

The Electric Energy Social Tariff offers discounts on the electricity bill, and depending on the case, the beneficiary may be exempt

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How to clear your name with installments from R$ 9.90 per month?

The Electric Energy Social Tariff program offers discounts on the electricity bill, and, depending on the situation, the beneficiary may be exempt from paying. However, there is a group of people who can be without the benefit.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, there are people who are having problems registering for CadÚnico, because the information provided is incomplete or with some error.

In this way, these beneficiaries must go to a Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) close to their residence to carry out a review of the registration. In this case, the family responsible will be interviewed again.

Thus, the maximum deadline for the beneficiary to resolve its situation before the Social Energy Tariff is cut is July 31, 2022.

How to check the situation in CadÚnico

To check if the registration in CadÚnico is having any problems, it is necessary to access the website of the Ministry of Citizenship. Thus, inform your CPF and gov.br password to carry out the consultation. Those who do not have a gov.br account will need to create one for free.

It is important to note that CadÚnico can also affect other social programs such as Auxílio Brasil. Therefore, it is essential to consult the registration status and review the data as soon as possible.

Nubank increases customer limit and goes viral on the networks

Furthermore, according to the Ministry of Citizenship, by the end of the year, the registrations of those in good standing must be updated.

Electricity Social Tariff Discount

According to the program’s rules, the discount on the Electric Energy Social Tariff varies according to consumption. Therefore, the less electricity is spent, the lower the amount paid on the electricity bill.

For the general public served by the program, the discounts are:

Consumption of up to 30 kWh per month – 65%;

Consumption between 31 and 100 kWh per month – 40%;

Consumption between 101 and 220 kWh per month – 10%.

For indigenous and quilombola families, discounts are greater:

Consumption of up to 50 kWh per month – 100%;

Consumption between 51 and 100 kWh per month – 40%;

Consumption between 101 and 220 kWh per month – 10%.

If the family consumes more than allowed by the program, there are no discounts on the bill. Thus, it is necessary to reduce expenses to access the benefit.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: KT Stock photos / Shutterstock.com