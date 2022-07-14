See Recipes and Menus to Lose Weight

I always train in the afternoon, when I get home from work. Can I increase the snack on training day? What to include? — Edineuza, by email.
If the goal is weight loss and if you are now starting to include physical activity in your routine, it may be interesting to keep snacks as they are in the Menus for Weight Loss program, as guided by nutritionist Victor Machado, responsible for preparing the menus.
“For now, you don’t need to add any food to the snack. Following the menu as it is would be a way to generate a calorie deficit. The calorie deficit leads to weight loss”, he says.
If you need to, count on carbs
In case the training is a little more demanding —running, weight training and crossfit, for example — then it is worth increasing the energy that the meal will offer.
“If the energy demand for sports is a little higher, adding a fruit to the snack is enough, or a slice of bread or six, seven more nuts”, says Machado.
According to him, if the training is right after lunch, you can add a spoon of rice to the meal. “We always focus more on carbohydrates: a glass of juice is also an option, like whole grape juice, as well as an extra spoon of oatmeal in the vitamin.”
