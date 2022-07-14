See what time Bolsonaro arrives in Fortaleza, the route and the schedule that will fulfill Saturday

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will be in Fortaleza, this Saturday, 16, to participate in the March for Jesus, a religious event organized by the Order of Evangelical Ministers of Ceará (Ormece), on the landfill of Praia de Iracema. He should disembark at Fortaleza Airport in the early afternoon. From there, motorcycle riders with supporters are planned to take place at the event. Bolsonaro’s participation in the religious event is scheduled for 3 pm.

The visit of the President of the Republic to Ceará was commented by the president on video. It will be his first visit to Fortaleza since he took office in 2019.

Bolsonaro recorded a video about his visit to Fortaleza, next Saturday, 16. It will be the first event in which he participates as president in the capital of Ceará. He will motorbike from the airport to the March for Jesus. Video released by deputy @andrefernm pic.twitter.com/HCJnP1xgAs Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it — Political Game (@jogopolitico) July 13, 2022

Bolsonaro has already participated in events in the interior of Ceará, where he toured Cariri, Serra da Ibiapada, Sertão Central and the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza, in Caucaia. The president is on a visit to several Brazilian states during his pre-reelection campaign period and seeks to increase his popularity in the Northeast, a region that disputes his main opponent at the polls, former president Lula (PT).

