Serra do Curral: Government wants to reverse injunction that suspends tipping – Gerais

In April of this year, the Thames had a project to operate in Serra do Curral approved by the State Council for Environmental Policy (Copam) (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press) The government of Minas informed this Wednesday (13/7) that it is studying “appropriate judicial measures” to reverse the injunction granted on Tuesday (12/7) by the 5th Court of the Public Treasury and Municipalities of the District of Belo Horizonte Taquaril Minerao SA (Thamisa), which prevented the meeting of the State Council for Cultural Heritage (Conep) – withdrawing, at least for the time being, the agenda on the tipping of circulation.

In addition to the topic of preservation, the appointment of the new members, who will take office for the 2022-2024 term, would also be discussed.

In April this year, the Thames had a project to operate in the region approved by the State Council for Environmental Policy (Copam). The decision – amid the ostensible protests of environmentalists – came out in the early hours of the morning.

In the petition accepted by the Court, the mining company claimed that “Conep’s decision will result in the initiation of a tipping process by the exceptional means, unjustifiably allowing the adoption of a simplified act, created exclusively for cases of imminent and proven urgency, even justified or liable to be justifiable in the case of the Thames”.

On the other hand, according to the president of Conep, Lenidas Oliveira, “today the Serra is without protection”.

“No one expected this. I stayed and am sad. The board unanimously passed a motion repudiating the act of silencing our work. It’s not the first time this has happened,” said Oliveira, who is also the Minas Gerais State Secretary of Culture and Tourism.

Questioned by State of Mines Regarding the favorable decision, the mining company Thames declared that legal security is fundamental for the construction and maintenance of a stable environment for all relationships.