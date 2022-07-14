Sex Education won’t have Tanya Reynolds, Lily, in Season 4

sex education you can now request music on Fantastic. After Simone Ashley (Olivia) and Patricia Allison (Hello), Tanya Reynolds (Lily) is the newest casualty of the series’ cast Netflix for the upcoming fourth season. In an interview with the British Radio Timesthe actress confirmed her departure — and thus the end of the captivating love dynamic between her character and Allison’s.

“I am not [retornando à série]actually, which is sad, very sad”said Reynolds. “It’s just the natural progression of these shows; when you have such huge casts and so many characters, you have to let some of the older ones go to make room for the new ones, which is absolutely the right thing to do and the way it should all happen.”.



sex education was renewed for its fourth season in September of last year, just days after the new episodes hit Netflix. There is still no forecast of the arrival of the new part of the British series on streaming.

