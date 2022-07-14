“She’s governor, she’s in office, she’s from the PDT”, recalls Camilo when defending Izolda’s reelection

Former governor Camilo Santana (PT) made the most emphatic defense of the name of governor Izolda Cela (PDT) as the ideal candidate to compete for command of the Palácio da Abolição. During a ceremony at the Chamber of Limoeiro do Norte, where he received the title of citizen of the city, the PT highlighted the recurring praise he makes to the pedestrian: “extraordinary, serious, integrity”. But this time it went even further: “She’s governor, she’s in Carago, she’s from the PDT, and I have the importance of Izolda having the right to go for reelection in October of this year. It’s a matter of justice. a matter of justice”, he emphasized.

Camilo had previously stated that Izolda’s candidacy would be “a matter of justice”. It was shortly after the presidential candidate Ciro Gomes says that he no longer knows if the PT is an ally and that he would have changed sides after former president Lula promised a position in his ministry, if elected.

For the first time, Camilo Santana also stated that Izolda is the one who represents the continuity of his government. For this, the pre-candidate for the Senate highlighted that the current Chief Executive has a profile “very similar” to his. “Simple, of dialogue. Because that’s what we want to build in Ceará: continue the project in Ceará”.

The governing base in Ceará today is split when it comes to the dispute over the Palácio da Abolição. One part defends the reelection of Izolda Cela, another wants the former mayor Roberto Cláudio as a candidate. The meeting of the PDT state directory that should seal the definition of the acronym is scheduled for July 18. On the subject, the party’s state president, federal deputy André Figueiredo, has already stated that “dissident voices” will not be accepted after the result of the choice.

