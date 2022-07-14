Shooter’s wife says husband shouted ‘Bolsonaro myth’ at PT party, but denies political motivation | West and Southwest

“What motivated him to go back there was this aggression, that he felt attacked, you know, that he felt threatened, his family threatened. So, because he went back there, it has nothing to do with Lula, it has nothing to do with My family, my stepfather, my mother, they voted for Lula, you know? We know several people from other families, we cook barbecue”, he said in an interview with reporter Marcos Landim.

Jorge Guaranho is a federal criminal police officer and on Saturday (9) he shot Marcelo Arruda during the PT’s birthday party. The commemoration had as its theme the PT and former president Lula.

2 of 3 PT Treasurer in Foz do Iguaçu is killed by Bolsonarista — Photo: JN PT Treasurer in Foz do Iguaçu is killed by Bolsonarista – Photo: JN

The wife was with their newborn son in the car when Guaranho went to the place where the party was being held, at the Associação Recreativa Esportiva Segurança Física de Itaipu (Aresf). According to her, Guaranho is a member of the club and used to go there to play football every Monday and Friday.

“It was customary for associates to do patrols, because there have already been some thefts at the place”, he says.

She says that in the car, a song that Guaranho always listened to was playing and that said “The myth arrived and Brazil woke up”. According to the wife, upon hearing the sound, the participants of the anniversary would have been bothered and would have started to scream.

That’s when, according to her, Guaranho made a U-turn with the car and shouted: “Bolsonaro mito!”.

“When he said Bolsonaro Mito, the person who was inside, who I believe was a birthday boy, picked up dirt and stones and threw them at our car,” said his wife. See in the video below.

So, according to her, participants at the party would have said that there were police there and that Guaranho was supposed to leave. The husband would have replied that he was also a police officer.

“At that moment I felt threatened, because, both police officers, and that heated argument. I opened the door and begged for my son; ‘Please boy, I have my baby here, I have my son here!’ Then my husband accelerated the car and went…”.

However, the husband returned to the association and shot the PT treasurer. Arruda, who was a municipal guard and was also armed, reacted and shot Guaranho. The federal criminal police officer is hospitalized in serious condition.

The wife says her husband “became upset” and begged him not to return to the birthday party. The policeman reportedly replied to his wife:

“Life. That’s my place, they threatened my family. They threw rocks and dirt in my face, it could have hurt our son. I’ll at least go back there to take the satisfaction. They can’t do that. I didn’t do anything to anyone,” she says.

Asked how the argument went between her husband and the party guests, the wife said she heard cursing and that, at a certain point, the situation became more heated.

“They were name-calling, right? In relation to politics, in relation to the politician, Bolsonaro, Lula, and I don’t know what that is. And my husband said ‘Bolsonaro Mito’, and then the situation got a little more heated, right? ? Because, as he got along with the music, people got offended inside and started cursing him, right?”

3 of 3 Image of Jorge Guaranho’s profile on Twitter — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Image of the profile of Jorge Guaranho on Twitter — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Husband not ‘fanatic’, says wife

In the interview, the wife says that her husband is a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro, but not a fanatic.

“He is for Bolsonaro, yes, he supports it, he likes to be, well, attentive to all political news, Twitter, he is active in these matters, but he is not a fanatic, he is not a person like that… […] He was pro Bolsonaro, yes, but just because you’re from the PT doesn’t mean he’s going to do something with you, you know? He was pro-Bolsonaro and that was all, he was right-wing, right-wing, and it was the thinking of the right that he had, and what motivated him has nothing to do with politics, understand?”

According to the wife, the husband was once director of the association, but he is currently only a member and did not have access to security camera footage of the place. According to her, neither was he warned by messaging apps of the birthday party in progress.

This Wednesday, the Public Ministry of Paraná (MP-PR) defended to the Justice the need for expertise of the digital video recorder to identify “users who made possible access to the footage of the scene of the events who made possible access to the footage of the place of the facts”.

Wife speaks of fatality

THE RPCthe wife said that it is up to the police to investigate the facts and that she is sorry for what happened.

“It’s a nightmare, well, because it’s very difficult, you know? I don’t even have the strength anymore, I don’t eat, I’m not sleeping well, I don’t take care of my son, I’m like, you know, devastated too, and I know it too that for them it’s even worse because of the situation of the husband’s death, I’m sorry for that for what happened to them, right, but it’s a fatality that I couldn’t avoid, right, that I couldn’t avoid and I had nothing to do” .