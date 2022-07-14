Shot, boy asks for help from unknown and dies in health center – Capital

capital

Luiz Henrique Pereira da Silva, 19, was found on a street in the Jardim Noroeste neighborhood, where he asked for help

By Ana Paula Chuva | 07/13/2022 16:33

Luiz Henrique was shot in the back and died at the health post. (Photo: Playback | Facebook)

Shot wounded, Luiz Henrique Pereira da Silva, 19, died in the early afternoon of this Wednesday (13), after being rescued by an unknown woman and taken to the CRS (Regional Health Center) in Tiradentes, in Campo Grande. .

According to the incident report, the boy was taken to the health unit by a woman, whose identity was not disclosed. At the scene, she said that she was passing through a street in the Jardim Noroeste neighborhood, when Luiz threw himself in front of the vehicle asking for help.

In the health unit, it was found that Luiz had a shot mark that was probably shot in the back and came out in the boy’s chest. He ended up not resisting the wound and died, with that, the Military Police team was called.

When the PM was already at the scene, Luiz’s girlfriend arrived and said that she learned of the boy’s death through social media. She also said that the two spent the night together at her house, which is in Jardim das Hortencias and at around 7 am, he left to go to his mother’s house, in the same neighborhood.

She stated that he left the house with his cell phone and personal documents, but nothing was found with Luiz. On social media friends of the boy mourn the boy’s death. The case was registered as a simple homicide and is being investigated by the 3rd Civil Police Station of the Capital.