Simone manifests herself for the 1st time after taking Simaria’s unfollow and makes an outburst: “I didn’t sleep well”

The relationship between Simone and simaria continues to be talked about on social media. The older sister, in an interview with the journalist Leo Diasreleased some “rotten” and also exposed that he feels controlled, stating that the fight in the ‘Mouse Program’ it was a cry for help. As everyone knows, she is away from the stage to treat health problems.

“Do you know about the Mouse, who was my cry for help? Everything I’m going to do, I’m discriminated against by Simone. Do you have any idea what it’s like to spend 20-odd years of your life being told to shut up and not be yourself? Are you yourself or a character?”, said. It so happens that, this past Wednesday (13), simaria polemicized again.

In your Instagram, the country girl stopped following her own sister and other famous people. Among them, influencers Gkay, Virginia, Rafa Uccman, Carlinhos Maia, Lucas Guimarães, Camila Loures, Lucas Guedez and alvaroin addition to the musicians Wesley Safadão and Zé Felipe. After what happened, simaria decided to speak up and said he had a bad night’s sleep.

“Good morning ladies and gentlemen. God is good, you know? God is good all the time. I continue to believe this. I didn’t sleep well. I woke up in the morning. I went to sleep again, and woke up at about six o’clock.”, said the artist, but without explaining the reasons. The sisters, who had exchanged support and affection in recent weeks, show signs of a new disagreement, but for no known reason.