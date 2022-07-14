Slowy Lowschider’s brothers have different names like his; ‘To this day I don’t know how to write properly’, says mother | Pernambuco

Imagine having your children registered with names so different that even you don’t know exactly how to speak or write. That’s what happened to trader Jocibele dos Santos Silva, 54, who is the mother of 30-year-old automotive painter Slowy Lowschider, who went viral after giving an interview to TV Globo . “I still don’t know how to write properly,” she said.

The choice of names for four of Jocibele’s five children was made mainly by their father, Josenaldo Vieira da Silva, who died in 2010, aged 44. The names of Slowy Lowschider, Max Branniac, Monnyck Slowyck and Sparks Anderson had “his finger”.

When one of her daughters was born, she decided that she alone would choose the name: Nicoly Bianca. “These difficult names were given by him. I didn’t even want to, because I didn’t know how to pronounce or write at the time. In Nicoly, he wanted to put Schneider and I didn’t,” she said.

Josenaldo has three other children with other women and also with different names: David Killdary, Brandon Wolschy and Alexander Neewiest.

“I think he watched a lot of movies and liked international things a lot, different names, different music. He was a tattoo artist, a draughtsman, he worked with art and he was very smart, ”said the trader.

For his son Slowy Lowschider, the father said that his name and his sister were of Russian origin, despite the fact that the family has no connection with that country.

“He said my meaning is Russian. Mine and my sister’s, which is Monic Slovick. My brother Max, he said Max was from Maximus. Sparks Anderson, he said he was from Spartans [de Esparta, na Grécia]”, said the automotive painter.

Slowy Lowschider said that it was a surprise when it went viral because of the name and said that, like his father, he likes different names and intends to continue what is becoming a tradition in the family.

“I’m just like him. When I have my next child, I’ll name it. Even fighting with my wife, I’ll name it well,” he said.

Jocibele said that in the places where she arrived with her children, people had great difficulty writing and pronouncing their names. Even the teachers at their school.

“When I arrived at the registry office, in hospitals, nobody knew how to pronounce the names correctly. Once, the doctor laughed so hard. I took Slowy to the doctor and had to explain that it wasn’t me, that if I had chosen a simpler name. Even the teachers and classmates had trouble calling them,” he said.