Smiles offers up to 60% bonus on card points transfers + 60% discount on miles purchase

THE smiles is offering up 60% bonus on point transfers credit card above 5,000 points, including Esfera and Livelo. In addition, the person making the transfer can buy up to 20,000 Smiles miles with a 60% discount. The promotion is valid until Sunday (17).

bonus

To earn the bonus, you need to make a transfer of more than 5,000 points. See how it looks:

60% bonus + 60% discount on purchases of up to 20,000 miles: Diamond customers or Club members;

40% bonus + 40% discount on purchases of up to 20,000 miles: other customers.

How to participate

Register for the promotion until 07/17/2022 on this page; Transfer from 5,000 points on the card to Smiles until 07/17/2022; Get up to a 60% bonus + up to 60% off to buy up to 20,000 miles.

Important informations

the miles will be credited to your Smiles account until 07/29/2022;



Bonus miles acquired in this promotion are valid for 12 months;

The bonus will be limited to 300,000 miles per CPF or Family Account;

To earn the maximum bonus in this promotion, Clube Smiles subscribers must have an active subscription;

The discount code will be available in the participant’s Smiles account within 24 hours after the bonus miles are credited;

The discount voucher for the purchase of miles will be limited to 20,000 miles and will be valid for 10 days, counted from the date it is made available in the Smiles account; and

Check your bank’s minimum transfer amount.

Don’t have a Smiles Club?

If you are interested in being part of the Smiles Club, in partnership with the program, we got a special condition: additional bonus miles in your subscription! Check the available plans:

Find out how the Smiles Club works.

Comment

Although the promotion is a little less attractive than the one published earlier this month, it can serve those who need Smiles miles to redeem or pay off a Viaje Fácil. As the offer involves transfers from all financial partners, including Esfera and Livelo, it is able to serve most of the program’s clients.

The possibility of obtaining a voucher that offers up to 60% discount on the purchase of miles can be interesting, as it allows you to generate miles at Smiles using CPM [custo para cada mil milhas] of R$28 – which is not the best value, but it should help to complete the remaining balance of those who need it. Keep in mind that there is a purchase limit of up to 20,000 miles per participant.

Assess your need and see if the offer makes sense for you. To participate, register on this page.