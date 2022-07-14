Smiles offers up to a 60% bonus in the transfer of points and a discount on the purchase of miles

Smiles started a promotion that offers up to 60% bonus on point transfers from all partner credit cards (including Livelo, Pão de Açúcar Itaucard, Iupp and Esfera) for the program. To take advantage, you must register on the campaign page and transfer at least 5,000 points by 07/17/2022.

Clube Smiles or Smiles Diamond customers receive a 60% bonus and the remaining 40%. In addition to the bonus, participants also receive a promotional code to buy up to 20,000 miles with a 60% and 40% discount, respectively. Those who take advantage will pay R$28 or R$42 for each lot of 1,000 miles, depending on the discount received.

Bonus miles will be valid for 12 months and credited until 07/29/2022. The other miles will be valid for 3 to 10 years, depending on the customer’s Smiles category.

The bonus is limited to 300,000 miles per participant or for all members of the same family account. That is, members of a Smiles Family Account share the maximum limit of 300,000 miles.

The promotional code is unique and non-transferable and will be valid for 10 days after the date of receipt. Miles purchased with the coupon will be valid for 12 months.

Register on the promotion website before transferring.

