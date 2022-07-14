In opening night on the stages of expocrato last Tuesday night (12),Luísa Sonza surprised fans by disguising herself with the production of the event and appear on the secondary stage. THE singer distributed charista, a lot of energy and even taught a class on how to treat fans well.

Driving the public crazy and shaking the city of Crato, in Ceará, the muse had a competitor that reached the stages in such an unusual way as hers. It is a fan who invaded the stage and asked to dance with Luisa Sonzabut soon the security of the event tried to stop the girl.

Giving a show of simplicity and friendliness, Luísa interrupted the security and agreed to dance a song with the fan, identified as Tainarawho took the opportunity and rocked the choreography of hit “Choose the Bandit”. Anyone out there have any doubt that she is tiktoker?

The lucky fan made a video explaining the episode and posted it on her social media, stating: “Not in my wildest dreams did I imagine that one day it could happen to dance on top of a stage.” In the comments, users of web also praised the attitude of Luisa, for letting the “invader” stay on stage: “While some ignore it, others even dance with the fan itself.”