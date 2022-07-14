Some professions can no longer be MEI; see what they are

The formalization of the individual microentrepreneur (MEI) opens the door to several social security benefits, in addition to offering less bureaucracy in credit release. Another advantage is the fixed tax burden, that is, it does not change according to the sales volume. Despite so many positive points, some professions cannot join.

Due to the amount of day-to-day simplifications, many Brazilians who provide certain services want to become MEI, but it is necessary to comply with some requirements before requesting the opening of the MEI CNPJ.

Professions that cannot be MEI

Among the requirements seen, the MEI can have only one employee and pay him a minimum wage. A micro-entrepreneur cannot be or become the owner, partner or administrator of another company, nor open a branch.

Annual invoicing is part of the MEI rules. The value cannot exceed R$ 81 thousand per year. Some projects try to increase the limit to R$ 140 thousand, for example, but this point is still It depends approval process and has no forecast of when it will start to take effect.

Upon formalizing the company, the MEI now has its own CNPJ, issues invoices and is entitled to a lower tax burden. However, to the sadness of many entrepreneurs, some professions cannot be MEI.

This is the case for accountants, lawyers, doctors and many others. Just to give you an idea, in 2019 there were already a total of 14 professions that were excluded from the MEI modality. Among them are: DJ, comedian, music instructor, beautician and others.

In 2020, other professions were also barred, such as the independent tire aligner, independent hazardous waste collector, independent historic building restorer, among others.

That’s why we warn: anyone who wants to be MEI should check all the rules on the Entrepreneur Portal. Another option for those who don’t frame in the modality is to open a microenterprise (ME). Despite being a possibility, the rules are very different and it costs the entrepreneur more because of the tax burden.