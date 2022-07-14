Son of PT murdered by bolsonarista says people linked to the president ‘are campaigning’ with death | West and Southwest

Leonardo Miranda de Arruda, 26, son of Marcelo Arruda, PT treasurer murdered by a bolsonarista in Foz do Iguaçu, in western Paraná, criticized this Wednesday (13) the political use of crime by the surroundings of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection in the October elections.

Bolsonaro sent federal deputy Otoni de Paula (MDB-RJ) to Foz do Iguaçu on Tuesday (12) to meet with two Bolsonaro brothers from Marcelo.

In a video call, Bolsonaro invited the brothers to a press conference in Brasília under the argument that the “press” was trying to put Marcelo’s death under their responsibility. The killer is federal criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, an outspoken supporter of Bolsonaro.

Otoni did not meet with Marcelo’s widow, Pâmela Suellen Silva, nor with Leonardo, son of the victim’s first marriage.

In an interview with Estúdio i, from GloboNews, this Wednesday (13), Leonardo said he was not invited to the meeting. He further stated that the family only wants peace and justice for the death of his father.

“No contact was made with me or the other family members. Yes, contact was made with my uncles, my uncle’s wife. At first, this whole conversation was supposed to be something more confidential and it gained a very quick proportion. […] Many people connected to the president are campaigning through this. So, in the end, we just want peace, for all this hatred to end. We just want justice for my father,” said the young man.

Pâmela, Arruda’s widow, told the g1 that she was also not invited to the meeting — and that Otoni and the president did not seek her out and only agreed to speak with the “bolsonarista wing” of the family.

This Wednesday, Bolsonaro spoke in Brasília about the conversation with the PT’s brothers. He stated that the press has only mentioned the fact that Pamela was not invited to the meeting and that he regrets Arruda’s death.

“What does the press say? ‘He didn’t talk to the widow’. My God in heaven, Otoni went there and talked to two brothers. If the widow were there, she would talk to her too. ‘Oh, but he ignored the widow he left. two children’. All the time. We regret it, for me it does not justify what happened, the motivation, fights out of nowhere, unfortunately one death and the other is in the hospital,” said the president.

‘There is no intolerance’

Garanho’s defense manifested itself this Wednesday (13) in an interview with RPC. Lawyers Cleverson Ortega and Poliana Lemes Cardoso stated that the crime was not politically motivated.

“We are sure: there is no such thing as political intolerance. Although Guaranho had a right-wing positioning, he was not an extremely political person. So, political motivation is totally ruled out. […] He was on patrol and this fatality happened, which is a tragedy. But the political question can be completely ruled out,” said lawyer Poliana.

According to the defense, what led the criminal federal police officer to shoot was that he felt threatened after the vehicle he was in. with his wife and son, having been hit by dirt thrown by PT.

“He felt threatened by having been thrown a lot of stone, sorry, a lot of earth, against him, with his wife and children inside the car,” said Poliana.

Security cameras recorded the moment when the criminal police officer arrived by car and stopped at the door of the party. He made a maneuver and turned the car. Marcelo and his wife left and there was an argument.

The incident report informs that Guaranho arrived at the scene by car and that a woman and a baby were also in the vehicle.

After a few seconds, Jorge left. He returned to the scene minutes later in the same car, got out of the vehicle and shot outside.

According to the document, he got out of the armed car, shouting: “Here is Bolsonaro!”. According to the bulletin, the criminal police officer was not known to anyone at the party and was not invited.

The shooter then entered the ballroom, where he shot Marcelo again. See the chronology of events in the video below.

Chronology: assassination of PT treasurer

Another camera, installed inside the hall where the birthday party took place, recorded the moment when the PT treasurer was shot.

When he was hit by Guaranho, Marcelo Arruda, who was armed, retaliated. In the camera images, Marcelo appears falling to the floor of the hall.

The shooter then made other shots, as shown in the video. Then a woman – who, according to police, would be Marcelo’s wife – tried to stop the shooter from continuing and pushed him.

The celebration was held at the headquarters of the Associação Esportiva Saúde Física Itaipu, in Vila A.