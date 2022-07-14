Sony announces PlayStation Stars loyalty program

Sony has just announced its completely free loyalty program: PlayStation Stars. The novelty will be released later in 2022 and will offer rewards to the community for the completion of “various campaigns and activities”.

A brief description was released on the PS Blog, check it out:

All PlayStation Stars members will have opportunities to earn loyalty points. Points can be redeemed in a catalog that may include PSN Wallet funds and select PlayStation Store products. As an added benefit, PlayStation Plus members enrolled in the PlayStation Stars program automatically earn points for PlayStation Store purchases.

To earn these points, the system will work as follows:

PS Plus subscribers will receive additional points to use in the PS Store;

Standalone games, DLCs, collectibles and more redeemable items in the future;

Special rewards for the player who first unlocks a specific platinum trophy in their region;

In the monthly check-in campaign, any game will provide a reward;

PlayStation Stars will have digital collectibles

In addition, program participants will be entitled to “digital collectibles” such as “figures of beloved and iconic characters from games and other media, as well as beloved devices that tap into Sony’s history of innovation.”

It is worth emphasizing that the above feature HAS NO RELATION to NFTs. Grace Chen, vice president of the licensing and loyalty department, confirmed this in an interview with the Washington Post and clarified that she has no way of buying or selling these digital achievements.

Like the new PS Plus, the launch of PS Stars will take place regionally and in phases. We can only wait for Sony to bring more news.