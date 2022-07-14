“Sources heard guarantee”; Corinthians wastes no time and ‘stokes’ situation behind the scenes by Fausto Vera

Trading by the steering wheel is confirmed, but there is an internal plan that should not be changed at Timão

O Corinthians knows that it currently has a high quality cast, with plays considered good in all sectors, taking advantage of the base to bring balance in age, since many are over 30 years old. The team led by Vítor Pereira, however, suffers from some injuries and tries to prepare the athletes for the next decisions.

Already foreseeing future physical problems, suspensions and calls, the board wasted no time and remains well connected in the transfer market, so much so that it has already confirmed the hiring of Yuri Alberto, who should soon enter the field and debut for Timão. However, the intention is to bring at least 2 more novelties, in sectors that show a lack.

The first is Balbuena, who would have been right and details remain for him to return to Parque São Jorge, where he won titles and had a remarkable time. In addition to Paraguay, Corinthians leaders made a proposal by Fausto Vera, from Argentinos Juniorssince they fear the departure of Maycon, in addition to proposals that arrive through Du Queiroz.

Treated like a gem in Argentina, the 22-year-old midfielder has already shown a lot of quality and would become another interesting option in the sector. With Genk, from Belgium, also watching, the brothers have already made it clear that they want 6 million euros (R$ 32.6 million) for 70% of the young man’s economic rights.

However, the people from São Paulo offered 4 million euros (about R$ 22 million) in recent days. Corinthians’ official position is not to despair for the player, so much so that sources heard by the “Gazeta Esportiva” report guarantee that the club will not enter any auction in the negotiationbut await a response after the official proposal.