Soy WORSE even more in the US

The quality of soybean crops has worsened in the United States, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). According to the crop development report, there was a reduction of 1 percentage point in relation to the previous week, with 62% of crops in “good and excellent condition”.

Even so, this quality is still higher than last year, when 59% of the crops were in the best conditions at the same time. Consulting AgResource Brasil highlights that “the adverse weather has been reducing the quality of crops on a weekly basis, the next few weeks will be decisive for defining productivity, given the advancement of crops to advanced stages”.

CORN

The USDA report, released this Monday (11/07), maintained the quality of corn crops at 64% in good and excellent conditions. Compared to last year, the quality of crops is at the same level.

AgResource notes that, as with soybeans, “crop condition reports will be increasingly important due to the advanced stage of crops. The concern is growing as the forecasts are for heat and drought for the North American Midwest”.

WHEAT

The winter wheat harvest is at 63%, up 11 percentage points from last week. “Although advanced, the harvest is two percentage points lower when compared to last year. For spring wheat, there was an increase of four percentage points in crops in good and excellent conditions, to 70%. Spring wheat in the US is up 54 percentage points compared to last year”, concludes the subsidiary of the US company AgResource Company.