SP mayor says he will request implosion of building that caught fire in downtown







photo: fdr

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), said this Wednesday, 13, that he will request the demolition of the ten-story building that was on fire for more than 2 days in the central region of the capital. According to the mayor, the request will be made by the attorney general of the municipality, Marina Magro Beringhs Martinez.

As it is a private property, the demolition depends on a judicial review. The deadlines are not yet defined, as they depend on the decision of the Justice and the demolition plan.

Representatives of the Fire Department said that the fire that consumed the 10-story building was extinguished around 1 pm on Wednesday. Even with the fire under control, the building is at risk of collapsing, according to an inspection by the Civil Defense, the São Paulo City Hall and the Fire Department.

“The city government is taking steps to obtain authorization and carry out the implosion as soon as possible”, said Ricardo Nunes in an interview with CBN. According to him, in addition to people’s safety, the city government is also concerned about the inconvenience experienced by traders in the region, due to the interdictions carried out after the fires.

The fire started on Sunday night, 10, and reached a building, a party supply store and the first Orthodox church in Brazil.

Firefighters’ work continues to cool the building’s interior and ensure the flames do not return. In some internal points, the temperature is still 200 °C. All the corporation’s work is done from the outside of the building.

On Wednesday afternoon, a crane allowed professionals to throw water and foam on the upper floors.

“At the moment, there are no open flames inside the building. We will continue to work so that there is no reignition. In some points, we still have an average temperature of 200 °C. The objective is to bring it to room temperature,” he said. Captain Maycon Cristo, spokesman for the corporation.

Another eight buildings were preventively closed and which are also at risk of collapsing. Abdo Schahim Street remains closed. Rua 25 de Março was reopened on the morning of this Wednesday.

(*With information from Estadão Content)