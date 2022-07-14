SpaceX rocket catches fire during launch pad tests

A rocket developed by SpaceX to propel the state-of-the-art Starship spacecraft, caught fire during ground tests on Monday, July 11, in South Texas, in the United States. Nobody was hurt.

The test was being broadcast live on NASA’s Spaceflight channel. In the image it was possible to follow the moment when the base of the rocket was engulfed by flames after the explosion, the video camera that was recording the test even shook with the impact of what happened.

Starship is the space launch vehicle that is in the focus of interests of billionaire and Tesla owner Elon Musk, in order to make human space travel more accessible and routine. Such an event is not something new, since, between the years 2021 and 2022, the company has already lost other prototypes during its tests.

In his social networks, the billionaire owner of Tesla, Elon Musk commented on the accident. “Yeah, it’s really not good. The team is assessing the damage and going forward we will no longer do a test start with all 33 engines at once,” he said on Twitter.

According to Reuters, the failure ended up happening due to a sequence of one-day static fire tests of the booster, which is equipped with a series of 33 Raptor engines and is expected to be used in an upcoming orbital test flight.

SpaceX was questioned by Reuters but did not comment on the explosion. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also did not say whether it would investigate the explosion.