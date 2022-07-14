Stênio Garcia defends Marilene Saade after being withdrawn from an interview

Stênio Garcia, 90, defended his wife, Marilene Saade, 54, after being forcibly removed from an interview with her.

The moment happened while the artist was talking to the journalist and youtuber Frames bulkes on Tuesday night, during the launch of a book written by actress Beth Goulart.

“Guys, please, Marilene has always taken care of me. I am alive here, healthy, thanks to her. I wish you would stop doing this because it is separating me from her. She is the person who protects me, the person who protects me “, he said in Instagram Stories.

“I’m indignant with you, you don’t have the right to mistreat Marilene as you are mistreating me. She treats me very well. You are destroying the love relationship, that’s what you are doing”, he said, excited. “You are being cruel to Marilene and to me too! She treats me very well! You are unfair”, continued the artist.

The moment when Saade withdraws her husband from the interview was shown exclusively on “A Tarde É Sua”, directed by Sonia Abrão on the afternoons of TV network!. The actor was talking about the event when the woman barged in and forcibly removed him from the scene.

Without asking the reporter for permission, Stênio’s wife criticizes her husband for not using a protective mask against the coronavirus. According to the woman, he could get covid, which she wanted to avoid.

“You can’t get coronavirus, you haven’t caught it until now”, says health. “Help,” shouts Stênio. “No, sorry,” replies the actor’s wife after the reporter tries to appease the mood.

After Marilene health resorting to force to put the mask on Stênio Garcia’s face and get him out of the place, the reporter said it was “an embarrassing situation”.

Live at the studios TV network!, Sonia Abrão and the other members of “A Tarde É Sua” could not hide their surprise and were shocked by the attitude of Marilene last night.

See the moment below:

“Do you want me to kill myself?”

With the repercussion of the excerpt, the actress published a video on Instagram commenting on the attitude she had.

“I’m under pressure, what do you want? For me to kill myself? Okay, I may not have been polite. But I wasn’t educated to protect the person who has been my partner for 24 years,” he said.

She stated that her mother has already died and that she has a 94-year-old father — four years older than Stênio Garcia, who turned 90 in April. “My mother has passed away, my father is 94 years old. It’s just him and me. I haven’t slept since April 24th.”

“They want sensationalism. I wasn’t mistreating him, I was trying to put the mask on him. I’m not going to let you massacre me. Many who know us say that if Stênio reached 90 years old, because someone is taking care of you. , declared.

Marilene also criticized the reporter Marcos bulkes and the RedeTV team! for the video display. According to her, Marcos did not let the actor put on the mask. The reporter denied to the presenter Sônia Abrão that he would have prevented Stênio from putting on the protection.

“The reporter didn’t let [o Stênio] put on the mask. If the Stênio’s pressure rises too much, he may have a stroke. Wrong are you from the press […] No let me put on the mask. And the guy from the press pissed me off and still had the courage to call me now. I didn’t yell, I said, ‘Put on the mask’,” she said.