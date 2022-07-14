Stênio Garcia is forcibly removed from an interview by his wife: ‘You can’t get coronavirus’

Actor Stênio Garcia, 90, was forcibly removed from an interview by his wife Marilene Saade this Wednesday (13). The woman despaired when she saw that her husband was talking without a mask with journalist Marcos Bulques, who was live on RedeTV!’s “A Tarde É Sua” program. The video of the interview went viral on social media.

In the images, Marilene suddenly appears and tries to cover her husband’s face with a mask. Unable to fit the object, she uses her own hand to cover the actor’s nose and mouth.

“Sorry, you can’t catch coronavirus. You haven’t caught it until now. It’s over, let’s go home”, she says, pulling Stênio away from the camera. The actor leaves changed, complaining about his wife’s attitude: “Let me finish”.

“Guys, an embarrassing situation,” Bulques says to presenters at the studio, who were also shocked by the situation.

Heart disease

After the repercussion of the episode, Marilene Saade spoke on social networks. According to her, her husband has a serious heart condition that has not yet been diagnosed.

Stênio was approached by the RedeTV team!, in a bookstore in Rio de Janeiro, where the launch of the book by actress Beth Goulart, who wrote the work together with her mother, Nicette Bruno – died at age 87, victim of covid-19 .

In a video, Marilene explained to the audience that Stênio has been showing severe symptoms of heart disease and that he was only released by doctors to go to the event wearing a mask.

“Stênio has a heart problem. Yesterday he was strictly forbidden to go, by the way, he is forbidden to go to the gym, he is forbidden to go anywhere, because he has a problem since the day he turned 90 years old,” she said, adding that he can’t even get a cold until he has a diagnosis.

“Since the 28th I’ve been monitoring his blood pressure 24 hours a day. We don’t have anyone to help, it’s just me doing it. I’m not complaining, because when I was in a coma, he took care of me. […] Yesterday, as we liked Nicette so much, I told the doctors that they really wanted to go and gave the task: ‘Don’t let him take off the mask even for a fraction of a second’. And I swore to three doctors,” he explained.

Marilene also spoke of the risk of him getting sick. “Why did I have that explosion? Because the doctors asked me to. Because if he catches [covid]if he catches the flu, he can die because we don’t know what he has”, he concluded.