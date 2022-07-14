





Stênio Garcia regrets not having avoided the death of Daniella Perez: “It stuns me” Photo: Alex Carvalho / TV Globo / Montage

The actor Stênio Garcia revealed that he felt guilty for not having been able to prevent the death of Daniella Perezin 1992. In a comment on Instagram, the veteran recalled the two times he played the actress’s father in fiction and vented about his death.

“To this day, this stuns me a lot, because I played her father in fiction twice. On the day of the crime, we recorded all day and went out together. I, who was running to go on a trip, asked Dani to sign autographs for the children. If I could have imagined it, I would have avoided it”, wrote Stênio, who acted with the actress in Body and soul (1992) and The Owner of the World (1991), both TV Globo soap operas.

The murder of Gloria Perez’s daughter is the subject of the HBO Max documentary series called Brutal pact: the murder of Daniella Perez. With its premiere scheduled for July 21, the series will have five episodes with testimonials from the actress’s mother, her husband, Raul Gazolla, as well as friends and experts who were involved in the investigations.

Daniella was murdered at age 22 on December 28, 1992. She was killed by William of Paduawith whom he worked in Body and soul, and Paula Thomaz, Guilherme’s wife at the time. The real motive for the crime was never revealed. According to the lawsuit, the actor believed that Daniella was responsible for reducing her role in the soap opera.