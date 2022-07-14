STJ releases SUS from providing the world’s most expensive medicine

Without proof of the effectiveness and indispensability of the medical treatment claimed, there is no way to oblige the SUS to pay for the drug, even if it is duly registered with Anvisa and has been prescribed by the professional accompanying the patient.

Million-dollar drug would have the potential, in a single dose, to cure AME disease



123RF



This is how the 2nd Panel of the Superior Court of Justice understood, which dismissed the special appeal filed by the parents of a child with type 1 spinal muscular amyotrophy, who hoped to undergo treatment with Zolgensma, the “most expensive medicine in the world”.

The medication, which became famous for its high cost, was approved by Anvisa in August 2020, a month after the Presidency of the Republic zeroed its import rate to facilitate acquisition by states and municipalities.

The drug is used to treat type 1 spinal muscular amyotrophy, a rare degenerative disease that interferes with the human body’s ability to produce a protein essential for the survival of motor neurons.

The authors of the action pleaded that the Union pay for the child’s treatment, estimated at R$ 12 million. The single dose would have the potential to completely stop the progression of the disease, allowing the patient to develop.

Until the emergence of Zolgensma, the only treatment for spinal muscular amyotrophy was based on therapies and on the drug Spinraza, which is provided by the SUS and serves to temporarily delay the progression of the disease. For this, the patient undergoes applications every four months, at a cost of R$ 250 thousand per ampoule.

For the plaintiffs, Zolgensma is essential. According to them, it is the only cure option available, in addition to presenting an economic advantage for the public power: despite the high cost, it exempts the SUS from paying for four annual doses of Spinraza for the rest of the patient’s life.

When analyzing the case, however, the ordinary instances understood that, on the one hand, the effectiveness of Zolgensma is not proven. This conclusion is based on a technical note from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in a study by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Health Technologies (Conitec), and a technical opinion prepared by the Health Technology Assessment Center of Hospital Sírio-Libanês.

Assuete Magalhães cited the STJ’s thesis and conclusions that cannot be reviewed



Luiz antonio



This is because the scientific evidence of the drug’s results is, so far, preliminary and related to patients who received the dose of the medication before six months of age – the son of the plaintiffs was one year and eight months old on the date on which she was sane.

On the other hand, it was considered that the minor is not unattended by the public health network for the appropriate and possible treatment of the disease, including because Spinraza has shown good results, despite palliative.

“Although gene therapy represents an innovation, there is no scientific evidence on the effectiveness and efficiency of the drug that justifies imposing the public power to finance it individually, especially in view of the very high figures of its cost, an obstacle not only for patients, but also for any public health system”, concluded the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region.

Rapporteur of the appeal at the STJ, Minister Assusete Magalhães highlighted that the 1st Section signed a thesis on repetitive appeals with the criteria to force the supply of medicines not listed by the SUS, among which are the proof of the indispensability of the medicine and the ineffectiveness for the treatment of the disease with drugs provided by the public network.

“Thus, in addition to the drug being registered with Anvisa, on an experimental basis – as stated in the judgment -, its effectiveness has not been demonstrated, according to a technical note authored by Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, mentioned in the appealed corner “, noted the rapporteur.

She explained that, although there is a medical indication of the most expensive medicine in the world, this does not cancel out the conclusions of ordinary instances, which cannot be reviewed by the Superior Court of Justice in the context of a special appeal. The vote in the 2nd Panel was unanimous.

Click here to read the judgement

REsp 1,983,060