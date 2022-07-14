Strange radio signal detected billions of light years from Earth

Mysterious radio signals coming from space keep intriguing scientists, who are looking for answers to understand the origin of this phenomenon. However, some cases end up drawing more attention, such as this research by MIT in partnership with institutions in the United States and Canada, which detected a very persistent radio signal coming from a galaxy far away from us.

Before you think this is an attempt at alien communication, there are other, much more likely hypotheses for this phenomenon. This type of signal is called a fast radio burst (FRB) and it usually lasts a few milliseconds. However, what intrigued the research team is that, in this case, the signal was detected for about three seconds, which made it classified as “persistent”.

Also, within this short time span, the frequency repeated itself every 0.2 seconds, making the signal dubbed a “heartbeat,” but its official name (yes, apparently alien radio waves are named) is FRB. 20191221A. This is the longest lasting and clearest FRB detected by astronomers to date.

Radio wave in space illustration (Image: Ezume Images/Shutterstock)

Origin of the mysterious radio signal

But what can explain this? The most likely hypothesis is that the signal is caused by a neutron star, specifically a magnetar or pulsar. Both types have an intense magnetic field and extremely dense collapsed cores.

However, these hypotheses are based on what we know of our own galaxy, and for now, there is no way to be sure what is producing this strong signal located in a distant galaxy. “Examples we know of in our own galaxy are radio pulsars and magnetars, which rotate and produce radiated emission similar to a lighthouse. And we think that this new signal could be a magnetar or pulsar on steroids”, explains Daniele Michilli, from MIT, to the institution’s website.

“There aren’t many things in the universe that emit strictly periodic signals.” FRBs have been studied since 2007, when the first one was detected, since then thousands of similar signals have been identified. Almost always ultra-bright bursts of radio waves that last a few milliseconds before flashing.

The detection was made using CHIME, an interferometric radio telescope located in Canada. The current signal, while similar to that found in a pulsar or magnetar in our galaxy, is much brighter and longer lasting. “We’ve seen some living inside very turbulent clouds, while others appear to be in clean environments. From the properties of this new signal, we can say that around this source there is a plasma cloud that must be extremely turbulent”, completes Michilli.

For now, there are still not many answers about the signal, but the future, according to the researchers, is promising. “This detection raises the question of what could cause this extreme signal that we’ve never seen before and how we can use this signal to study the universe.” The complete survey is available from Nature.

