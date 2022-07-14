Sunflower, soybean, canola: what is the best vegetable oil for cooking? – 07/14/2022

Olive oil, soy oil, sunflower, palm oil. There are many options of vegetable oils that can be used in the preparation of recipes. But anyone who thinks they are all the same is wrong. This is because the primary ingredient of each product determines, in addition to health gains, which type of use it allows.

According to Karina Gama, a master in food science and nutritionist at the Instituto Dante Pazzanese de Cardiologia, oils are products generally obtained from foods of plant origin, through the extraction of seeds or fruits from various plants. They provide approximately 9 kcal per ml, so they provide energy, in addition to other functions, such as transporting some types of vitamins and antioxidant compounds.

She explains that, in the kitchen, the choice of oil must consider its composition and in what type of preparation it will be used, since fats can undergo changes in their structure during heating at high temperatures.

But, like any food, it’s important to pay attention to the label. “It is worth checking the ingredients list carefully, to avoid bottles that contain partially hydrogenated oils”, says Caroline Guimaraes, nutritionist at healthtech N2B and research assistant at Incor (Instituto do Coração) at Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University from Sao Paulo.

In the composition of the oil, the recommendation is to check the contribution of each type of fat:

monounsaturated fats: this type of fat contributes to the reduction of cardiovascular risk and the main type found in food is omega 9 (oleic acid);

this type of fat contributes to the reduction of cardiovascular risk and the main type found in food is omega 9 (oleic acid); polyunsaturated fats: composed of fatty acids omega 3 (alpha-linolenic acid) and 6 (linoleic acid), both beneficial to health. “However, it is important to balance the proportion between them, since excess omega 6 in the diet can favor inflammation and increase cardiovascular risk. increases bad cholesterol levels (LDL)”, emphasizes Karina Gama.

composed of fatty acids omega 3 (alpha-linolenic acid) and 6 (linoleic acid), both beneficial to health. “However, it is important to balance the proportion between them, since excess omega 6 in the diet can favor inflammation and increase cardiovascular risk. increases bad cholesterol levels (LDL)”, emphasizes Karina Gama. saturated fat: are related to the elevation of bad cholesterol and increased cardiovascular risk. Therefore, they should be consumed in moderation.

As for the use in the preparations, nutritionist Priscila Moreira, counselor of the CRN-3 (Regional Council of Nutritionists 3rd Region), states that one of the factors that influences is the smoke point, that is, the temperature at which the oil begins to degrade and release the substance “acrolein”, which in excess can cause health risks.

“According to the composition of the oil, there are different smoke points, which determine the tolerance to higher temperatures, as in frying. more sensitive oils for this type of preparation”, says Moreira.

Which oil to choose?

Next, see the most notable characteristics of each oil and their recommendations when cooking.

Soy oil

One of the most used vegetable oils by Brazilians, it is composed of small amounts of omega 3 and mainly omega 6, a type of essential fat for the body, but which should not be consumed in excess in food, due to its pro-inflammatory potential. Due to the high smoke point, it is suitable for cooking and for the eventual preparation of frying.

Sunflower oil

Composed mainly of omega 6, it does not contain omega 3, unlike other commonly used vegetable oils. As it has a low smoke point, it does not tolerate high temperatures, but it can be used in sautéed or cooked preparations.

Canola oil

Canola is a transgenic species, created from the rapeseed plant. The objective is to take advantage of the omega 3 contribution of this plant, but with a reduced content of a toxic substance, called erucic acid. It has a smoke point close to that of soybean oil and can be used for cooking and frying.

Corn oil

It has an omega 6 content similar to that of soybean oil, but with a lower proportion of omega 3. With an intermediate smoke point, it should preferably be used in cooked or sautéed preparations.

Olive oil

Obtained from the mechanical pressing of olives, it is an important source of monounsaturated fats and antioxidant compounds, associated with a lower occurrence of cardiovascular events. It is mainly used in natura, as a seasoning in salads, sauces, or to drizzle food.

In cooking, olive oil loses its antioxidant potential if heated at temperatures above 180ºC for long periods of time, therefore, it can be used in cooked and sautéed preparations. For frying, other oils, such as soybean and canola, have greater stability.

avocado oil

It is a source of monounsaturated fats, just like olive oil. Widely used in gastronomy due to its characteristic color and flavor, it has a high smoke point and, therefore, tolerates high cooking and frying temperatures.

Coconut oil

Composed almost entirely (92%) of saturated fats, it has a low content of omega 6 and does not contain omega 3. It is capable of increasing total and “bad” cholesterol and has a pro-inflammatory effect. National and international guidelines in cardiology do not recommend the use of coconut oil in place of other vegetable oils and indicate that its use may be occasional, in small amounts. Due to its low smoke point, it is more suitable for preparing stews or stir-fries.

Palm oil (palm oil)

It has been used by the industry to replace trans fat in foods and, due to its high smoke point, is widely used in industrial frying. However, despite being of vegetable origin, it contains 50% saturated fats and, like coconut oil, occasional use in small amounts is recommended.

Linseed oil

Source of plant-based omega 3. Due to its low smoke point, it is recommended to use it in natura or to cook quickly at low temperatures.