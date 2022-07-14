Supernova will feature Jovem Dionisio, MC Poze and Ratos de Porão

Rock in Rio announced the complete line-up of the Supernova stage, which debuted at the festival in 2019 and returns in 2022. The space is intended for new artists and alternative attractions.

Among the names released are MC Poze do Rodo, Ratos de Porão, Matanza Ritual, WC no Beat, Sebastianismos, among other names on the rise (see the full list below).

The festival had already confirmed performances by the band Jovem Dionísio — successful with the hit “Acorda, Pedrinho” —, Whindersson Nunes, Priscilla Alcantara, Teto and Francisco El Hombre.

Rock in Rio 2022

The ninth edition of the festival, canceled last year due to the pandemic, will have fans from all Brazilian states and 31 other countries, such as Canada, the United States, Israel, Chile, England and Germany.

The event takes place on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th of September, in the City of Rock, at the Olympic Park, in Barra da Tijuca. In April, the festival announced that all tickets were sold out.

The first tickets to sell out went to the show by Justin Bieber. Tickets for the singer’s performance, which will be headliner of the Mundo Stage on September 4, ended in just 12 minutes.

Check out the complete Supernova stage schedule:

September 2nd

  • crypt
  • spanking
  • Killing Ritual
  • Basement rats

september 3

  • ike
  • Hiosaki
  • Yunk Wine
  • MC Poze do Rodo invites Bielzin
  • Roof

september 4th

  • WC on Beat and guests
  • Lil Whind and guests o

september 8

  • cali
  • Scatolove
  • the cricket
  • Francisco, El Hombre

September 9

  • Number Teddie
  • Sebastianisms
  • White Castle
  • supercombo

September 10th

  • monkey
  • João Napoli
  • apart
  • Young Dionysus

September 11th

  • Maya Museum
  • Mariah Nala
  • Bianca
  • Priscilla Alcantara

