Symptoms of Marburg virus infection, notified by the UN

The World Health Organization (WHO) is on alert for the possibility of an outbreak of the Marburg virus that has killed two people in the southern Ashanti region of Ghana.

Experts from the UN health agency were sent to the country to help health authorities trace the victims’ close contacts.

Credit: Tamer Soliman/istockMarburg virus has a high fatality rate

What is Marburg virus?

Marburg virus is highly infectious belonging to the same family as Ebola. It causes Marburg virus disease (MVD), a viral hemorrhagic fever. According to the WHO, the case fatality rate can be as high as 88%, depending on the virus strain and case management.

Marburg virus disease was first detected in 1967 after simultaneous outbreaks in Marburg and Frankfurt in Germany; and in Belgrade, Serbia.

The outbreaks were linked to laboratory work with African green monkeys (Cercopithecus aethiops) imported from Uganda. Subsequently, outbreaks and sporadic cases were reported in Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, South Africa (in a person with a recent travel history to Zimbabwe), and Uganda.

In 2008, two independent cases were reported in travelers visiting a cave inhabited by colonies of Rousettus bats in Uganda.

What are the symptoms of Marburg?

The incubation period for Marburg virus can range from 2 to 21 days. The illness begins abruptly, with a high fever, severe headache, and severe malaise. Muscle aches and pains are a common feature.

Severe watery diarrhea, abdominal pain and cramping, nausea and vomiting may start on the third day. Diarrhea may persist for a week.

In the 1967 European outbreak, a non-itchy rash was a feature seen in most patients between 2 and 7 days after the onset of symptoms.

In addition, another characteristic of the severe condition of the disease is bleeding between the 5th and 7th days. Blood can often come out in vomit and stool and is often accompanied by bleeding from the nose, gums, and vagina.

Another reported symptom is orchitis (inflammation of one or both testicles) has been reported occasionally in the late phase of the disease (15 days).

According to the WHO, in fatal cases, death most often occurs between 8 and 9 days after the onset of symptoms, usually preceded by severe blood loss and shock.

How is the Marburg virus transmitted?

Marburg virus is transmitted to humans through fruit bats. And, between people, through direct contact with bodily fluids, surfaces and infected materials such as bedding with these fluids.

Credit: Reproduction/WHO Marburg virus can be transmitted from human to human

Treatment

There is still no proven treatment to neutralize the virus, but a variety of blood products, immune therapies, and drug therapies are currently in development.

Patients can receive early supportive care with rehydration and symptomatic treatment, which help improve survival.