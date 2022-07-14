Teenager is killed by childhood friends after cell phone fight; body was found in the Guandu River

A 17-year-old teenager was murdered in the early hours of last Sunday in Santa Cruz, in the West Zone of Rio. The investigations of the 36th DP (Santa Cruz) point out that Cauã Neres das Chagas was killed by five childhood friends, after an argument over a cell phone. The young man’s body was found this Wednesday afternoon, on the Guandu River, at a point next to the Rio-Santos Highway.

According to the Civil Police, four young men were in a liquor store in the neighborhood when, around 10:30 pm on Saturday, Cauã arrived at the scene with another colleague. The group drank in the place for about three hours, until the establishment closed and they went to another bar, where they started to listen to music in the car of one of them.

At this moment, the friends were approached by a Military Police vehicle, which asked them to turn down the sound and checked everyone’s documentation. One of them, however, noticed that his phone, where the digital license was stored, was gone.

Shortly after, the device reappeared inside the car, after being found by Cauã. The other five, however, accused the young man of trying to disguise an attempt to steal his cell phone. According to the testimonies collected by the investigators, the friends decided to “give a scare” to the teenager, as a punishment for the alleged crime.

Firefighters and civil police accompany the search in the Guandu River Photo: Reproduction

Inside the car, the five boys began to beat the victim, who ended up being badly injured as a result of the attack. Afraid that Cauã would denounce them, the aggressors then decided that it was preferable to kill their childhood friend. The teenager was hanged with the coat of one of his colleagues.

Then the assassins threw the young man’s body into the Guandu River, under an overpass on the Rio-Santos Highway. So that he would not float, a cut was made in the belly with a knife, and a heavy stone was inserted by the group into the incision. The 36th DP asked for the arrest of the five involved, but the Justice of Rio did not manifest itself so far.

According to the Civil Police, all the aggressors, who remain at the police station, confessed to participating in the crime, but have been exchanging accusations about the degree of responsibility of each one in the beating, murder and also in the conception of the crime. None of them had previous passages by the police, as well as Cauã himself.

According to delegate Fabio Luiz Da Silva Souza, holder of the 36th DP, the investigation continues so that it is possible to specify the conduct of those involved. It was one of them who pointed out to the authorities, on Wednesday morning, the exact spot where the body was abandoned.

Teenager Cauã Neres das Chagas was killed by childhood friends Photo: Reproduction

The Fire Department was called at 12:50 pm, and divers from the Barra da Tijuca Search and Rescue Headquarters went to the indicated location, under the Rio Guandu overpass, on the Rio-Santos Highway. The corpse was found at 2:28 pm, and removed from the water at 2:49 pm. At 3:38 pm, Cauã’s body arrived at the Instituto Medico-Legal (IML) in Campo Grande, in the West Zone, for formal recognition.

Both Cauã and the killers live in a region known as Beco do Camarão, in Santa Cruz. Since the son did not return home, the victim’s mother, Vanessa Neres das Chagas, sought out the police and started a campaign on social media, in which she asked for information about the teenager’s whereabouts. “Please, whoever saw my son get in touch. He’s been out of the house since yesterday and hasn’t shown up. The cell phone is off”, read one of the messages shared several times by the woman.

This Wednesday, however, Vanessa shared an image in which she communicated that her son had been “located in death”. Then she published a montage with photos of the killers: “It was these five who did the cruelty to my son,” she wrote.

“I even thought he had a girlfriend or something… But then, one o’clock in the afternoon, I knew something was wrong. I started to find out and I went after the boys, I went after two of them. I talked and I didn’t suspect, but then I started to suspect – Vanessa told “RJTV”, from TV Globo.