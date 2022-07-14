‘Tenso’: SC secretary details death of child in line for bed and health collapse

The death of a two-year-old on Monday (11) while waiting for a bed in a pediatric ICU in Florianópolis opens up the tension on professionals and the health system in Santa Catarina, in addition to the lack of beds for care.

At the Joana de Gusmão Children’s Hospital alone, where the death occurred, 7,000 patients were treated in the first 12 days of July. The amount already exceeds the entire number recorded in the month of May.

“The system is extremely tense and the professionals are also extremely tense”, says health secretary Aldo Baptista Neto to the General balance. Seasonal winter diseases, dengue cases and Covid-19 are the main responsible for the scenario.

Bettina Syendebak de Souza died as a result of a serious case of pneumonia, according to SES, and was also suspected of having Covid-19. Before being admitted, she went four times to a UPA (Emergency Care Unit) in Palhoça.

“She was on antibiotics and arrived in serious condition. She was promptly attended to in the emergency room and then transferred to the complementary care room. They started to search for ICU beds, but there was no time, such was the seriousness of her situation”, says Baptista.

lack of beds

It was the institution’s own professionals who denounced the case, which generated commotion in the institution. This was not the only death caused by the lack of beds in Santa Catarina: in Três Barras, a baby died of Covid-19 while awaiting transfer to the ICU.

On the morning of Wednesday (13), two patients were waiting for a neonatal bed, but managed to transfer. Four children were waiting for a pediatric bed, and they depended on regulation. Altogether, Santa Catarina has 118 pediatric and 191 neonatal beds.

Santa Catarina started opening 99 new beds since the beginning of June – the last ones will open in August. The Joana de Gusmão Children’s Hospital received a new bed and eight others in the rear, which receive the child in a slowed down state, allowing her to stay only the necessary in the normal bed, according to the secretary.

According to the secretary, the beds have specificities that make transfers more complex. There are, for example, specific beds to care for children with burns, respiratory problems, among others.

very low vaccination

Less than half of the target audience of children aged 5 to 11 years took the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in Santa Catarina. The most updated data from the Vacniometer show that 48.39% of the public took the immunizer. The second dose was taken by only 29% of the group.

Data from the Ministry of Health show that the flu vaccine was applied to only 59.1% of the target audience, which includes children. Ideally, coverage should be at least 95%.

In the interview, the Secretary highlighted that investment in vaccination campaigns is one of the measures adopted by the SES with the aim of relieving pressure on the system.

*The report has information from NDTV.