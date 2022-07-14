Textor uses strategy for renewal of Matheus Nascimento with Botafogo: short loans to European clubs for adaptation

With a contract only until the middle of next year, Matheus Nascimento is considered in several clubs around the world. From this information, John Textor drafted a bold proposal to renew the promise with the Botafogo: three-month loans to a European club at the end of each black and white season. The information comes from reporter Fernando Kallas, from Reuters.

Textor also owns the Crystal Palace (ING) It’s from Lyon (FRA)in addition to RWD Molenbeek (BEL).

– We offered him a contract that no other young player has seen in Brazil. We are offering a contract that is extremely profitable for him as a player, but that also guarantees him a place in the first squad of one of the teams I have in Europe. He will play for Botafogo, but the season in Brazil ends in November. So we can put him on a three-month loan in Europe so he can learn what it’s like to be a top-league player.”

The shareholder of SAF alvinegra admitted that time is short to resolve the situation and avoid the risk of the striker leaving for free, which arouses the interest of the Real Madrid.

“We might lose him because I’m late on this one. Who knows who your dad has talked to and what he’s dealt with at least a dozen teams. But I’m offering Matheus a chance not to jump off the cliff by going to Europe too soon. These kids leave unready, their development goes awry. A lot can go wrong in these cases.