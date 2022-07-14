The 4 Best Platinum Cards to Have in 2022

What is the best platinum card for you? We have created a list of the best options available on the market; meet.

With or without annuity, with miles to travel or points to shop. Having a platinum card fills your life with infinite possibilities. So if you’re a credit card user looking for bigger and better benefits, a platinum card is the perfect model to transform your experiences. This article will help you find the right platinum credit card for you and your pocketbook.

To get your platinum credit card and all the benefits that come with it, you don’t need to have a very high income, there are even cases where no annual fee is charged. If you are looking to enjoy exclusive benefits such as half-price tickets to cinemas across the country and discounts of up to 30% on airline tickets, check out the list we created for you.

Itaú Click Visa Platinum

This is the ideal model to enter the platinum world because it offers the benefits of the category without charging an annual fee. Just pay your bills on time to get spectacular benefits that only Mastercard Platinum has. In addition, Itaú Click Visa Platinum is a great option for you looking for a card that allows you to increase your limit in an agile and simplified way.

Benefits of Itaú Click Visa Platinum

There is no minimum income to apply for yours;

Itaú Tag without annual fee;

50% discount in cinemas around Brazil;

For every BRL 1 spent at Shopping iupp, you earn 1 point;

With future payments up to date, after three months, your limit can be increased.

Latam Pass Itaú Mastercard Platinum

Do you love to travel? Then, the Latam Pass Itaú Mastercard Platinum is a credit card tailor-made for you. It offers exclusive benefits for you to travel the world and live the best experiences.

Benefits of the Latam Pass Itaú Mastercard Platinum

Up to 30% discount on tickets with Latam Pass;

Possibility of zeroing the annuity ;

; Up to 3 upgrade coupons for your travels ;

; Earn 4 points for every dollar spent being a member of Club Latam ;

; Install your trips in up to 10 interest-free installments.

Blue Itaú Mastercard Platinum

Another option for you who don’t miss a good trip. The Azul Itaú Mastercard Platinum is the credit card that will take you further. It allows you to travel for much less, in addition to offering unique advantages for Azul Linhas Aéreas customers. A financial product designed especially for you who like to accumulate miles and travel with the best experience. After all, this card is accepted in over 200 countries.

Benefits of Azul Itaú Mastercard Platinum

Free annual fee, spending BRL 4,000 per invoice ;

; Tickets and Blue packages in up to 12 interest-free installments ;

; Earn $2.6 for every dollar spent at Azul ;

; Earn $2.2 for every dollar spent on general purchases;

10% discount on Azul tickets, TodoAzul club, purchase of points and on Azul Viagens ;

; VIP Room in Viracopos;

And much more!

Pão de Açúcar Plus Itaú Platinum Visa Card

This card offers the super advantage that for every BRL 1 in purchases, you earn 1 point to redeem at Azul or 0.88 miles (Smiles or Latam Pass). In addition to miles, points and all the benefits of the platinum line, this credit card also offers discounts on the Pão de Açúcar network.

Benefits of the Pão de Açúcar Mais Itaú Platinum Visa Card

1 point for every R$1 in purchases;

Points can be redeemed for discounts or miles ;

; Travel assistance service ;

; Original extended warranty ;

; purchase protection ;

; And much more!

Did you like the list we prepared? These are cards with all the platinum benefits, one of them is sure to fit your goals and needs.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

