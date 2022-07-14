The 7 best movies of the moment to watch today on Netflix

If Netflix is ​​your favorite streaming, you don’t get tired of being informed of the news on the platform and always want to stay tuned for releases, check out this list that Revista Bula has brought you now. We will tell you which are the main titles to watch today. In addition to having a wide range of new productions within reach of the remote control, you will be able to watch everything in the comfort of your home and at the time that is best for you. Nothing like a good movie session at home. Highlights for “Beast of the Sea”, 2022, by Chris Williams, “The Girl in the Photo”, 2022, by Skye Borgman; and 2022’s The Man from Toronto by Patrick Hughes. The titles available on Netflix are organized according to the year of release and do not follow classification criteria.

Beast of the Sea (2022), Chris Williams Disclosure / Netflix In the days when terrifying beasts roamed the seas and monster hunters were true heroes, Jacob Holland was the best known of them all. Now, the famous adventurer will come across Maisie Brumble, a young woman who has stowed away on his ship. She will become a faithful and unexpected ally on an adventurous journey through unexplored places.

The Girl in the Photo (2022), Skye Borgman Disclosure / Netflix In April 1990, a woman is found on the side of a road in Oklahoma. She is taken to the hospital, but does not survive her injuries and dies. A man claims to be her husband and father of her child and buries her under the name Tonya Hughes. A paternity test reveals that this man is not actually the father of the woman’s child, a boy named Michael. Furthermore, Tonya was known as Sharon by childhood friends and at work. But the mysteries surrounding her early death were portrayed in this documentary that tries to discover her true identity, what happened to the child and who was the suspicious man who took possession of her son.

The Toronto Man (2022), Patrick Hughes Sabrina Lantos / Netflix A clumsy and unlucky sales consultant from New York accidentally runs into the world’s deadliest assassin, known as “The Man from Toronto” at an Airbnb. A confusion of identities turns the man’s sojourn into complete and dangerous chaos.

Hello, Goodbye and Everything (2022), Michael Lewen Katie Yu / Netflix High school sweethearts, Clare and Aidan had agreed to end their romance when it was time to go to college. On their last night together, they reminisce about the most memorable moments they lived together, such as the day they met, their first kiss and their first fight. The memories will make them question whether it is really necessary to part ways.

RRR — Rise Roar Revolt (2022), SS Rajamouli Disclosure / Netflix Set in 1920s Delhi, Ramaraju and Bheem become close friends without knowing each other’s truth or the intent behind their actions for or against the British kingdom. While Ramaraju is a fierce, hot-blooded young cop, Bheem is innocent and calm. Ramaraju works for the British, but he has been subjected to many humiliations because of the color of his skin. On the other hand, Bheem is from the tribe of Gond and came to Delhi to rescue Malli, kidnapped by the British. Their friendship could change when the truth comes out.

Bastardoz (2020), Alberto de Toro, Javier Ruiz Caldera Disclosure / Netflix Jan Lozano is captain of the 5th Brigade and is taken prisoner during the Spanish Civil War. The only way to escape the death sentence is to face the impossible mission of delivering an envelope to a certain person in the enemy camp. On the way, he and his driver, another prisoner of war, are ambushed by an opposing unit. Once again they escape execution thanks to a greater danger, which will force rival sides to unite against far worse villains: zombies.