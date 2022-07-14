the ideal men for each of the 12 signs

Are you looking for a perfect romantic match but don’t know where to find one? Astrology can provide the answer to your angst, as it presents the ideal men related to each of the 12 signs.

See too: Against All Odds: These Are The Three Most Resilient Zodiac Signs

Ideal men for each zodiac sign:

– Aries: the ideal man for Aries is one who has a lot of intensity and as much fire as what they have. In this case, it is about Scorpio or Sagittarius men.

– Bull: Capricorn and Virgo men are the most suitable for a match, as they present the security that Taureans seek.

– Twins: Sagittarius is the sign to meet the demands for freedom that Geminis are looking for.

– Cancer: all the emotion that overflows from the Cancerian’s heart can be supplied by Scorpio and Pisces and Taurus.

– Lion: Leo women want sensual partners to have on their side. How about betting on Pounds, Aries and Gemini?

– Virgin: Virgo, Taurus and Capricorn are the most suitable signs to establish a solid and lasting romance.

– Lb: Libra women will love getting involved with a Gemini or Aquarius man. Leo is a great alternative too.

– Scorpion: is depth what you want in a relationship? Look for Taurus, Pisces, Scorpio and Cancer.

– Sagittarius: you need to be in tune to work, that is, the ideal partner must be free and detached. Leo, Aries and Gemini are on the list.

– Capricorn: Taurus, Virgo and Pisces are good options to give more confidence in the ideal partner.

– Aquarium: it will not be an easy task to unravel all its riddles. That’s why Gemini, Libra and Aquarius are in line for strong emotional adventures.

– Fish: it takes someone willing to donate to be by your side. Cancer, Taurus and Scorpio are ideal men for this sign.