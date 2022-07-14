The impetus that the IRB (IRBR3) lacks to take off, according to Barsi – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on The impetus that the IRB (IRBR3) lacks to take off, according to Barsi – Money Times 2 Views

IRB
However, the largest individual investor on the stock exchange, Luis Barsi, remains optimistic about the action (Image: Reproduction / IRB Youtube)

O IRB (IRBR3) reached its minimum history since IPO, held in 2017, with shares traded at the level of R$ 2.10. Some bad news, like the loss in April, raised market skepticism with the papers.

In addition, the reinsurer suffered from a crisis of confidence after the discovery of accounting fraud in early 2020, accumulating a devaluation of around 90% since then.

However, the largest individual investor on the stock exchange, Luis Barsiremains bullish on the stock.

In an interview with ReutersBarsi stated that the company is recovered, but needs a boost, which will be a capital increase.

“It’s like a locomotive, it’s on the track, but it doesn’t move, it needs fuel and the fuel is capitalization,” he said.

Last week, his youngest daughter, Louise, was elected to the reinsurer’s audit committee.

According to Great Investmentswhich has a sell recommendation for the share, with the subsequent losses, the IRB will likely need a new capital increase or debt issuance.

Alternatives to improve the capital structure include:

  1. structured operations that reduce provisions or other mechanisms for transferring portfolios in run-off;
  2. real estate sales;
  3. reduction of idle capital in subsidiaries;
  4. subordinated debt issuance; and
  5. share subscription, among others.

“All alternatives, in a way, harmful to the minority shareholder due to a possible dilution or a lower final profitability”, he adds.

Follow Money Times on Linkedin!

Stay well informed, post and interact with Money times on Linkedin. In addition to staying on top of the main news, you have exclusive content about careers, participate in polls, understand the market and how to be ahead in your work. But that’s not all: you open new connections and find people who are a good addition to your network. No matter your profession, follow Money Times on Linkedin!

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

With the right to a seasoning kit for passengers, Latam arrives at Cascavel Airport

Latam Airbus A320 being baptized at Cascavel Airport The West Regional Airport – Cel. Adalberto …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved