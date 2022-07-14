The painter’s curious name goes viral on social media after a TV interview: “I had to spell it out for the reporter”; watch

“Mom, I’m at Globo!”. It was just another bumpy day for Slowy Lowschider, when he was invited to give an interview to TV Globo. This Wednesday (13), the automotive painter went viral on the internet because of the different and curious name. The man, a resident of Jaboatão dos Guararapes, in Greater Recife, complained about potholes in the street, in his brief appearance in Jornal NE1, on June 30th.

When being interviewed about the chaotic situation of the asphalt in the Jardim Piedade neighborhood, in Recife, Slowy’s name ended up drawing more attention than his testimony. This is because, on social media, many people were curious to understand what the correct pronunciation is. Check out some comments:

“I was so outraged by the street full of potholes and I never thought my name was going to get attention. I had to spell the name for the reporter ’cause nobody knows how to call“, said the painter to the G1 portal.

The curiosity of netizens was so great that the boy had to record an audio on WhatsApp, for the profile “Recife Ordinário”, on Instagram, explaining how to pronounce his own name. What a situation huh, Slowy! Hahahaha

Slowy Lowschider Vieira da Silva said that the idea of ​​the different name came from his father. He is the youngest of eight siblings, who were also given names as exotic as his own. The family patriarch told his youngest son that the name is of Russian origin. Who are we to disagree?

Despite the jokes, the painter said he loves the name. “A friend told me I could change the name if I wanted to, but I don’t want to. I really like my name. Even the name of my shop was ‘Centro Automotivo Lowschider’. But no customer knew how to call. Then I changed it to ‘Centro Automotivo Lobão’, which is my nickname“, he stated.

The nickname “Lobão” was also given by his father, who has called him that since childhood. Slowy explained that he is known by this nickname among friends and family: “Only my wife, when she is angry, is the one who calls me ‘Slowy’. Some friends too, but they are very few. Most people call it ‘Lobão’, because it’s hard to pronounce”.