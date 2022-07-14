The sculptor Tatti Moreno dies in Salvador, aged 77 | Bahia

Octavio de Castro Moreno Filho, artistically known as Tatti Moreno, died this Wednesday (13), in Salvador. Initial information is that the 77-year-old sculptor and artist died in the house where he lived, in the capital of Bahia.

There is still no information on the causes of death. The wake is scheduled for 11:30 am on Thursday (14), at Jardim da Saudade Cemetery, also in the Bahian capital. The artist and sculptor leaves a widow and three children.

Author of the floating orixás sculptures on the Dique do Tororó, in Salvador, Tatti, who is from Salvador, is also responsible for several works around the country, such as those on Lake Paranoá, in Brasília, and in the gardens of the Tucuruvi station, in Sao Paulo.

In Salvador, a well-known work by the artist is the one that pays tribute to the couple of writers Jorge Amado and Zélia Gattai, a bronze sculpture in Praça de Santana, in the Rio Vermelho neighborhood, where the writers lived in Salvador. The work celebrated the centenary of Jorge Amado and was made in real size.

Born in 1945, Tatti started sculpture at age 12, making dolls out of wire, glue and scrap metal. He studied at the School of Fine Arts of the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA) and had among his masters the artist Mário Cravo Júnior. From then on, he started to make compositions in brass, stainless steel and aluminum.

Fernando Guerreiro, President of the Gregório de Matos Foundation, in Salvador, said, in an interview with g1, that “Tatti was a great reference in the arts, he created his own brand”. He also stressed that the sculptor belongs to a generation of artists that “revolutionized art in Bahia, along with Jorge Amado, Carybé and other artists”.

Guerreiro recalled that Tatti addressed the Afro theme in his works, demonstrating the strong relationship with the theme.

“They [obras] are scattered throughout the city, it is impossible to think of Salvador without Tatti and Carybé. He was a very fun person, high spirits, liked to receive people at home. He was a ‘baiano da gem’, the Bahian of Jorge Amado’s books. Essentially from Bahia,” Guerreiro added.

On social media, the mayor of Salvador, Bruno Reis also lamented the loss of Tatti.

“Today Bahia has lost one of the greatest visual artists in history. Tatti Moreno’s works are in various corners of the world and in Salvador. great artist,” he wrote.

